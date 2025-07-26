Owners Of These 13 Car Brands Are About To Get A Brand New Feature (If They Have An iPhone)
Remember when losing your car key meant a frantic scramble through your pockets? Apple solved that back in 2020 with Car Keys in Wallet. That's right, you can unlock your vehicle by waving your phone over the door handle. You can also pop it into the charging pad or hold it near the reader again, and the engine turns over. All digital with no physical key fob required.
Car Keys are just one of the many ways to use Apple Wallet beyond storing payment cards. It uses Near Field Communication (NFC) tech to turn your iPhone, or Apple Watch, into a secure, tap‑to‑unlock and start key. It is nothing short of revolutionary innovation. Since its debut, high‑end brands have signed on to the feature. Brands like BMW, Audi, Hyundai, and Kia let their drivers stash digital keys in Apple Wallet for seamless, keyless entry. Now, Apple is about to expand that lineup with 13 new automakers. This expands support to 33 brands in total, including household names you've probably driven past on your commute. Here's the gist of it.
13 new brands join Apple's car keys club
At WWDC 2025, Apple quietly dropped news that 13 more vehicle brands will soon let you add a digital key to Wallet. There was no mention of exact launch dates. Instead, they provided only the promise of keyless convenience going mainstream. The 13 new additions are: Acura, Cadillac, Chevrolet, Chery, GMC, Hongqi, Lucid Motors, Porsche, Rivian, Smart, Tata Motors, Voyah, and WEY.
If your car's on this list, then welcome to Apple Wallet's Car Keys feature. You seem set to join the millions of other drivers who can do without the bulky key ring weighing their pocket. And while we hope the potential risks of digital car keys are not lost on you, rest assured Apple has put in certain safeguards to mitigate some of them. Behind the scenes, the secure element in your iPhone isolates the digital key from apps and hackers. Then, Express Mode keeps the key active even when your phone's battery dips below 10 percent.
For compatibility, you need an iPhone XS or later. An iPhone SE (2nd gen) with the latest iOS also works. You can also use the Apple Watch Series 5 or later as well as the Apple Watch SE, with the latest version of watchOS. Don't forget to check your carmaker's website for digital key details. Also, check to confirm compatibility with your model year.