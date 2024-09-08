5 Ways To Use Apple Wallet (Beyond Storing Your Payment Cards)

Apple Wallet is an app on the iPhone that lets you digitally and conveniently store a variety of cards that you can make purchases with. The idea is to lessen the bulk of a physical wallet (or completely eliminate the need to bring one) caused by numerous credit cards, debit cards, and the like that you may feel the need to have on you wherever you go. When you add a payment card to Apple Wallet, you can essentially use Apple Pay to pay using that card where it's accepted.

While Apple Wallet's primary advantage is being able to use your iPhone as a quick and easy payment option when applicable, the app is also useful for other purposes. When you launch the Wallet app, you should be able to see the type of cards you can manually add to it when you hit the "+" symbol. In addition, some third-party providers may offer the ability to access essential identification through Apple Wallet — this is indicated by a tappable Add To Apple Wallet button you may see in the company's official app or in an email they may send you.

Below are some useful examples of how you can utilize Apple Wallet on your iPhone apart from using it as a handy payment tool. Note that some of these suggestions are only available to iPhone users residing in certain regions.

