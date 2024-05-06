Can You Add Your Driver's License To Your Apple Wallet On An iPhone?

To add your driver's license or state ID to Apple Wallet on your iPhone, several things need to be true. The most important criterion is that you need to be from a state that currently supports the use of digital IDs in Apple Wallet. As of this writing, the list is limited to Arizona, Colorado, Georgia, and Maryland, with more to come later.

Provided you are currently within these states and have the necessary local ID, you can use the iPhone's Wallet app to show a digital version of it as proof of your age and identity at select establishments. You may even be able to travel by air and present it at select TSA checkpoints, namely within Baltimore/Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport (BWI), Denver International Airport (DEN), Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport (ATL), Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport (PHX), and Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport (DCA). As a traveler, you may need to refer to checkpoint signage to confirm digital ID acceptance and should still have your physical ID with you no matter what.

In addition, you need at least an iPhone 8 or newer running on the latest version of iOS to add your driver's license to your Apple Wallet. You'll also need to have Face ID enabled, have an Apple ID with two-factor authentication switched on, and set your iPhone's region to the United States.