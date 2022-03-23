You Can Now Add Your Driver's License To Apple Wallet - If You Live In This One State

The first U.S. state to support Apple Wallet has gone live. Users in one state can save their driver's license and state ID in their iPhones alongside credit cards and loyalty cards. Apple announced the feature alongside iOS 15 back in mid-2021, as a way to help iPhone and Apple Watch owners leave their physical wallets and purses at home, but its launch was eventually delayed. In September 2021, Apple revealed the list of initial states which would be adding support for the digital ID cards. Now, the first of those is turning on that feature, with Arizona allowing anybody with a state ID or AZ driver's license to add them as a digital version in their Apple Wallet.

Apple

Once there, it'll be accepted at select TSA security checkpoints in Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport. Rather than pulling out a license or other ID, users will be able to tap an iPhone or Apple Watch against an identify reader at the TSA desk, at which time the device will show what information is being requested by the TSA. They'll need to then use Face ID or Touch ID to authenticate that sharing, though the iPhone itself won't be unlocked in the process.

"All information is shared digitally, so users do not need to show or hand over their device to present their ID," Apple explains. "The TSA will also capture a picture of the traveler for verification purposes."

That transfer is encrypted, Apple adds, and there's support for remotely wiping the iPhone or Apple Watch should it be lost or stolen, using the Find My app. You'll need an iPhone 8 or later (running iOS 15.4), and an Apple Watch Series 4 or later (running watchOS 8.4 or later) in order to add your ID cards.