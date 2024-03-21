Unlocking The Power Of iPhone Face ID: Tips, Tricks, & Troubleshooting

Love or hate Apple, there's no denying that when the tech giant slam-dunks, it slam-dunks hard. Security is one of the primary reasons why people say they prefer iPhone over Android, and when Apple released Face ID in 2017, it set the bar at a new high for biometric authentication. So high that to this day no Android phone has created a face unlock as capable or secure. Samsung is still working on a Face ID equivalent — almost a decade later — that can take on Apple's Face ID. Meanwhile, Apple has moved on, making sci-fi a reality with the iris-scanning Optic ID functioning as the Vision Pro's twist on Face ID.

Face ID is simply a joy to use and helps dull the sting of Apple's many anti-consumer behaviors. In almost every situation, it just works. It's fast, adapts to changes in your appearance, functions in the dark, and is 100% offline and on-device, among other benefits. The iPhone's TrueDepth tech uses infrared imaging and dot-map projection to ensure tenacious hackers can't even use a wax head simulacrum of you — a technique that has fooled many Android phones. Face ID isn't perfect; it sometimes unlocks for your family members, and hackers have in the past found clever ways to bypass it, but it still comes out on top. Whether you're new to the iPhone or a lifelong user, there are ways to make it even better. Today we'll cover tips, tricks, and troubleshooting for iPhone Face ID.