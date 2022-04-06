iPhone X Users Can Now Get Face ID Repairs Easily

MacRumors claims to have seen a memo that says the iPhone X's Face ID system can now be repaired without an entire device swap but provides little extra context — not that it's needed in this case, as this is a fairly small change in the grand scheme of things.

One has to wonder if this updated policy is coming around the bend a little too late, though. The iPhone X was first released in 2017, meaning the device is a little over four years old at this point. It's old enough that Apple doesn't sell it anymore — the oldest iPhone you can get from the company currently is the iPhone 11, which is two generations newer than the iPhone X.

Still, this change won't be entirely worthless. The iPhone X is still a solid phone, and it wouldn't be surprising to learn that many still use it as a daily driver (albeit after swapping out an aging battery or two). This new policy will help ensure that any remaining iPhone X handsets in use won't have to be thrown out entirely when their Face ID modules go bad, which is good, but we can't help but wish Apple would have rolled out this new repair policy years ago.