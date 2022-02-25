Apple Face ID Repairs Could Be Getting Cheaper Very Soon

If your Apple Face ID breaks down and you take your iPhone in for repairs, the entire device will simply be replaced. However, this may be about to change — for the better. An internal memo from Apple leaked today, indicating that authorized technicians will soon be able to offer Face ID repairs without needing to replace the entire phone. If proven true, this is going to be a huge leap for both Apple and its customers in more ways than one.

MacRumors broke the news about the alleged Apple repairs changes, citing a reliable (anonymous) source. According to the source, Apple technicians will soon receive a new TrueDepth Camera service part that will make it possible for them to perform repairs on the Face ID module and all front cameras. In order to determine whether repairs are possible or the whole iPhone needs to be replaced, the technicians will use the Apple Service Toolkit diagnostic tool. It's possible that in some cases, Face ID repairs will still not be possible, resulting in a full replacement.

As all of this information comes from an internal memo, there isn't that much to go on yet — we don't know when, or if, repairing Face ID will become a reality. The memo suggests that Apple will share training documentation at a later date. For the time being, if your Face ID module is broken, you will still be faced with a whole-unit replacement.