Here's How To Fix Face ID Not Working On iPhone

Apple introduced Face ID on the iPhone X back in 2017. It replaced the Touch ID fingerprint sensor, but unlike conventional face unlock methods, is a far more advanced and secure biometric system. Face ID uses Apple's TrueDepth camera system to analyze the depth of your face using thousands of projected dots. An infrared image of your face is also captured. As a result, it accurately maps your face, making it very difficult to fool.

Face ID also adapts to changes in your appearance by constantly updating your face data, such as when you wear makeup, change your hair, or shave your beard. You can also use Face ID with accessories like hats, sunglasses, scarves, a medical mask, and it works in complete darkness too.

Face ID is used for more than just unlocking your iPhone though. You can also use it to authorize purchases from the App Store, iTunes Store, Apple Pay payments, and more. Some apps allow Face ID to be used as an alternate log in method.

While Face ID tends to be pretty reliable, you might find that it doesn't always work, as a result of which you need to enter your passcode to unlock your iPhone. This is usually the result of a security safeguard set up by Apple for additional authentication, but if Face ID repeatedly fails to recognize your face, there are a few things you can try to troubleshoot the issue.