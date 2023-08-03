5 Ordinary Home Items Perfect For Cleaning Your iPhone

Apple especially recommends Clorox Disinfecting Wipes, but if you don't have those, any 70 percent isopropyl alcohol wipe will do. Once you've gathered those five household items, you can give your iPhone the TLC it deserves.

Start by turning off your iPhone and removing its case (if there is one), then use the disinfecting wipe to uh... wipe down the screen, back, and sides. Be careful that no moisture from the wipe leaks into any of the openings — that could cause liquid damage to the delicate inner parts.

If you don't have any wipes, add a few drops of dish soap to some warm water, then dampen (not drench) a clean microfiber cloth with the mix and get to cleaning. After that, let the phone air-dry for a few minutes, then follow with a good swipe of a dry microfiber cloth to remove streaks.

Use a toothpick to remove lint or gunk from the tiny corners, such as the charging ports and buttons. Finally, use a Q-tip to clean out the tiny parts. Dampen it with water to prevent shedding that might further clog your iPhone's openings. Give your iPhone one last swipe with another wipe, then dry it with the microfiber cloth, and your device should be squeaky clean.

We have a similar guide for how to clean your Mac if you own one that needs some TLC as well.