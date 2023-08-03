5 Ordinary Home Items Perfect For Cleaning Your iPhone
iPhones are trusty companions and many of us can't keep our hands off them. From texting to Instagram scrolling to Netflix bingeing, they go through a lot. And all that non-stop usage leaves behind a lot of fingerprints, smudges, Cheeto dust, gunk, and germs.
Experts confirm that our phones are one of the germiest things we touch every day — and although results are inconclusive on whether or not those germs are the kind that can make us sick, it's still a good idea to keep your iPhone clean. Thankfully, that's pretty easy to do.
All you'll need is intention — which you apparently already have since you're reading this — and some everyday items you'll find right at home. It should only cost you a few minutes and a grand total of $0. You certainly don't need Apple's $20 polishing cloth to get your device looking spotless again. Here are the items you'll need to clean your iPhone:
- Disinfecting wipes
- Lint-free microfiber cleaning cloth
- Dish soap
- Wooden toothpicks
- Q-tips
How to clean your iPhone with household items
Apple especially recommends Clorox Disinfecting Wipes, but if you don't have those, any 70 percent isopropyl alcohol wipe will do. Once you've gathered those five household items, you can give your iPhone the TLC it deserves.
Start by turning off your iPhone and removing its case (if there is one), then use the disinfecting wipe to uh... wipe down the screen, back, and sides. Be careful that no moisture from the wipe leaks into any of the openings — that could cause liquid damage to the delicate inner parts.
If you don't have any wipes, add a few drops of dish soap to some warm water, then dampen (not drench) a clean microfiber cloth with the mix and get to cleaning. After that, let the phone air-dry for a few minutes, then follow with a good swipe of a dry microfiber cloth to remove streaks.
Use a toothpick to remove lint or gunk from the tiny corners, such as the charging ports and buttons. Finally, use a Q-tip to clean out the tiny parts. Dampen it with water to prevent shedding that might further clog your iPhone's openings. Give your iPhone one last swipe with another wipe, then dry it with the microfiber cloth, and your device should be squeaky clean.
We have a similar guide for how to clean your Mac if you own one that needs some TLC as well.