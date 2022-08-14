Here's What Actually Happens When You Don't Update Your iPhone

Every year, Apple releases iOS updates for iPhone users. Most of them include regular bug fixes or security patches. Users also get a major upgrade around September, when Apple releases new iPhones. The main objective of these updates is to provide and maintain a smooth experience for iPhone users. However, some people tend not to download and install the latest software update on their iPhones. While skipping a minor update does not affect the overall security and performance of your iPhone, not updating your iPhone for months or years can harm your device in more ways than you can think.

If you are among those who purchased an iPhone right after it came out, you would have received it with a new iOS update. For instance, if you bought the iPhone 13 last year, it shipped with iOS 15. Since then, Apple has released several minor upgrades to rectify specific issues and improve the general performance of the operating system. The latest version that is available for regular users is iOS 15.6. However, if you are among the early adopters of the Cupertino-based tech giant and you're using the iPhone 8, iPhone X, or even the iPhone 11 without updating it, you are putting your data and device at great risk. Here's what could happen if you do not update your iPhone.