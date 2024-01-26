How To Use Your iPhone's Stolen Device Protection Feature

An investigation carried out by The Wall Street Journal revealed the profound efforts on the part of thieves to not only nick iPhones but also bypass security measures on them, sometimes leading to massive financial loss to the victims. All that the pickpocketer needs is a glance of you entering your passcode. From there, changing your Apple ID credentials and accessing your banking apps is as easy as pie. To counter the growing concerns among Apple users, the fruit company has rolled out a new stolen device protection feature with the release of iOS 17.3.

Previously available only for those running the developer beta version of iOS, this vital security feature has finally been cleared for standard release. As useful as it is, Apple has, for some reason, decided to ship new phones with the function disabled by default — though it's highly recommended one enable it immediately to prevent sensitive information from falling into the wrong hands, leading to a loss of more than just your shiny new iPhone.