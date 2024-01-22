Apple iOS 17.3 Released: What's New On Your iPhone
Apple introduced the iPhone in 2007 and has sold more than 2.3 billion of the devices since then. The iPhone 15 was released last September, bringing with it Apple's transition from its proprietary lightning charging port to the USB-C industry standard, along with more versatile cameras and a brighter screen. Since the iPhone's introduction, Apple has also played a constant game of catch-up with its operating system, introducing new features and keeping it as secure as possible.
Apple released iOS 17 a few days ahead of the iPhone 15's debut, and the latest update, version 17.3, hit Apple's servers today. It's available for all iOS 17-compatible devices, which are the following iPhone models: XR, XS, XS Max, all models numbered 11 and higher, and second and third-generation iPhone SE models. iOS 17 versions also work with standard iPads from the sixth generation or later, fifth and sixth-generation iPad minis, third or later-generation iPad Airs, and any iPad Pro 10.5 inches or larger.
Apple is recommending all users enable stolen device protection
Along with the security updates that have become a part of nearly every iOS update, version 17.3 of the software includes some fresh features that take advantage of the technology available in the newest iPhone models and respond to the evolving needs of iPhone users. One of the most intriguing new iOS features is Stolen Device Protection, which requires users to enter biometric data like a Face ID imprint or Touch ID fingerprint multiple times to change certain settings, such as your Apple ID password or device passcode. This feature must be manually enabled after you install the version 17.3 update, but Apple recommends that all users do so immediately. A new feature called Security Delay requires the two biometric authentications to be performed about an hour apart.
iOS 17.3 also includes a new wallpaper called Unity Bloom to commemorate Black History Month. This wallpaper has a black background with an outline of flowers that fill with color once the display remains active for a short time. Apple Music subscribers can now implement collaborative playlists, allowing them to share and edit playlists among groups and react to individual songs with emoji of approval or disapproval.
Frequent travelers will appreciate the new AirPlay hotel support feature, which allows you to stream video directly from your iPhone or iPad to TVs in select IHG group hotels. IHG owns Holiday Inn, Holiday Inn Express, Crowne Plaza, and several resort chains.
Crash detection has also been improved in iOS 17.3, and owners of more than one Apple device will now be able to view all of their AppleCare and warranty information in Settings.