Apple iOS 17.3 Released: What's New On Your iPhone

Along with the security updates that have become a part of nearly every iOS update, version 17.3 of the software includes some fresh features that take advantage of the technology available in the newest iPhone models and respond to the evolving needs of iPhone users. One of the most intriguing new iOS features is Stolen Device Protection, which requires users to enter biometric data like a Face ID imprint or Touch ID fingerprint multiple times to change certain settings, such as your Apple ID password or device passcode. This feature must be manually enabled after you install the version 17.3 update, but Apple recommends that all users do so immediately. A new feature called Security Delay requires the two biometric authentications to be performed about an hour apart.

iOS 17.3 also includes a new wallpaper called Unity Bloom to commemorate Black History Month. This wallpaper has a black background with an outline of flowers that fill with color once the display remains active for a short time. Apple Music subscribers can now implement collaborative playlists, allowing them to share and edit playlists among groups and react to individual songs with emoji of approval or disapproval.

Frequent travelers will appreciate the new AirPlay hotel support feature, which allows you to stream video directly from your iPhone or iPad to TVs in select IHG group hotels. IHG owns Holiday Inn, Holiday Inn Express, Crowne Plaza, and several resort chains.

Crash detection has also been improved in iOS 17.3, and owners of more than one Apple device will now be able to view all of their AppleCare and warranty information in Settings.