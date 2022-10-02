Every Way To Capture A Screenshot On An iPhone 14 And iPhone 14 Pro

The good old way to take screenshots on iPhones with buttons works perfectly fine on the iPhone 14 and the iPhone 14 Pro models. All you have to do is press the side button and the volume up button together, and that's it (via Apple). The iPhone immediately captures the content on the screen and shows it in the form of a thumbnail that floats for a few seconds in the bottom left corner of the display. To view the screenshot, tap on the thumbnail before it vanishes. If you wish to use the Copy and Delete feature, tap on Done after editing it, and from the options, tap on Copy and Delete. Now, you can paste the screenshot into other apps without clogging your iPhone's storage.

There are two different types of screenshots that you can take on your iPhone. Usually, you take regular screenshots capturing the items on display at the moment. However, if you're browsing through a web page, reading your morning news update, or a how-to explainer, you can also capture a full-page screenshot. Take a screenshot, tap on the thumbnail, and select Full-Page at the top. This will convert the regular screenshot into a long-form screenshot that contains the entire web page. While viewing, you can swipe around to view everything, just like you would when visiting the web page.