The iPhone Screenshot Hack You Definitely Need To Know

Have you ever found yourself in a situation where you have to take multiple screenshots of the same web page on your iPhone? While regular screenshots capture what is currently on your screen, they don't include the rest of the information when you scroll down a web page. You might click one screenshot at the top, but everything changes when you reach the other half of the webpage — especially the web pages where information changes in real-time. If you're someone who faces this issue, there is a solution, rather an iPhone screenshot hack that will help you capture all the details in their entirety.

Introducing Full Page iPhone screenshot, a feature that has been around for quite some time but not many people know about it, similar to the back tap feature for iPhone. You might have even seen the feature in action on the internet and wondered how it works. Before we reveal the awesome iPhone screenshot hack, it is important to discuss how to take screenshots on different types of iPhones. Based on the location of the power button and the year it was launched, there are three different types of iPhones on the market.