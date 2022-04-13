How To Enable Back Tap On iPhone

Back Tap is one of those iPhone features that probably should be commonly used, but it seems like barely anyone knows about it or talks about it. Apple itself has even hidden the option under a small stack of menus, despite its general usefulness — both as an extra shortcut command and from an accessibility standpoint.

What Back Tap does is give you an option to assign one of several specific iPhone functions to a pair of simple physical inputs: double-tapping or triple-tapping on the back of your iPhone. According to Apple, this feature is accessible specifically on iPhone models iPhone 8 or newer, running iOS 14 or newer.

Once it's set up, all you have to do is make the requisite number of steady, sharp taps against the back of your iPhone and whatever function you've assigned will be activated. And you don't even have to worry about using a case as the input seems to be registered via the iPhone's internal motion sensors (probably courtesy of your phone's internal gyroscope). The only trick is getting a feel for the tapping pattern, which shouldn't take too much effort.