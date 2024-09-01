How To Add Ticketmaster Tickets To Apple Wallet

If you like going to live performances, buying tickets to concerts is easy to do online. One of the most popular platforms for this purpose is Ticketmaster. To date, it has the most expansive catalog of different kinds of events all over the world. Apart from concerts, you can also get access to theater and comedy shows, sporting events, festivals, film showings, and family-friendly entertainment, among other things.

While show attendees may receive actual tickets in print format — which will either be mailed to their physical address prior to the event or can be picked up at the box office on the day of the show — they also have the option to either get print-at-home tickets or mobile tickets.

Of all the ticket delivery options available, mobile ticketing is by far the most convenient. All it entails is accessing your ticket through your mobile device and showing it at the venue entrance for the show users to scan before letting you through. You can do this through either the Ticketmaster mobile app or by adding your ticket to your phone's digital wallet.

If you have an iPhone, you may want to add your Ticketmaster tickets to Apple Wallet for convenience. Before we get into the process, though, let's discuss how mobile Ticketmaster tickets work.

