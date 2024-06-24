8 Best Alternatives To Ticketmaster For Buying Concert Tickets

Whether you want front-row seats to the Eras Tour or the chance to see a trending local indie band at a small venue, you'll need a ticket to even get inside. Live music is a lucrative business, and for the most part, you'll have to go through Ticketmaster to get anything. Of course, that isn't always a desirable option given the state of Ticketmaster as of late.

In May 2024, the Department of Justice pursued antitrust violations against the behemoth company. Not long thereafter, Ticketmaster experienced a huge data breach, compromising the personal information of over half a billion people. Such a breach of privacy undoubtedly makes some people want to know how to delete their Ticketmaster account altogether. At the bare minimum, it would be a good idea to at least change your Ticketmaster password, but all of these events put together suggest it may be good to find an alternative to buying tickets to live events.

Unfortunately, Ticketmaster is almost unavoidable these days — hence the lawsuit — but if you personally don't want to purchase anything through Ticketmaster, there are third-party reseller sites that'll still help you see Taylor Swift in all her glory. If you're lucky and know where to look, you may just find places to buy tickets that aren't being resold at all.