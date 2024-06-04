Want To Delete Your Ticketmaster Account Following The Recent Data Breach? Here's How

As reported by the New York Times, Ticketmaster has fallen victim to a massive data breach, endangering the sensitive data of over 560 million users. ShinyHunters, which is the hacker group behind the recent cybercrime, has put over 1.3 terabytes of user data up for sale for half a million dollars. This information includes the users' full names, phone numbers, addresses, and even their credit card data. Incidents such as this leave you wondering if you should remove your personal data from the internet.

It didn't take long for Ticketmaster's parent company, Live Nation, to confirm that the breach did, in fact, take place and that they are currently working with law enforcement to mitigate the risk. In a regulatory filing, Live Nation claimed, "As of the date of this filing, the incident has not had, and we do not believe it is reasonably likely to have, a material impact on our overall business operations or on our financial condition or results of operations."

If you're an avid concertgoer, chances are you've utilized Ticketmaster's services to either purchase or sell tickets in the past. Although it's good to hope for the best, it's always better to stay wary of ways your personal information could end up on the dark web. The safest option right now would be to delete your Ticketmaster account.