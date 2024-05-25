12 Spotify Features You Could Be Using To Level-Up Your Listening Experience

With 615 million users in 2024, Spotify has become synonymous with top-tier audio streaming. You may even be listening to Spotify right now as we speak. With both a free and premium version, its appeal lies in the massive library of music, podcasts, and audiobooks, attracting all sorts of listeners from around the world.

Spotify is even an open stage for artists to share their music independently without going down the traditional record label route. Paired with Spotify's algorithm that offers listeners custom-tailored recommendations based on their tastes, it's a great way to discover new music one may have otherwise never found on their own.

And while it's nice every once in a while to take a backseat and let someone else be DJ, you may not be getting the fullest music listening experience you can. Much like not having your headphones fully plugged in, you're not hearing the full story of what Spotify can do — there may be some hidden features you're missing out on that can elevate your music-listening game.