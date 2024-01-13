How To Optimize The Spotify App For Better Sound Quality

With over 574 million users and 226 million premium subscribers, it's safe to say Spotify is the world's favorite music app, and with good reason. There's so much to like about Spotify, including the ability to start a jam session with friends and family, dive into an audiobook, and listen to podcasts on just about any topic you could imagine.

Although many of these options require a premium subscription, you can access some for free. Even with all of these features, when it comes down to it, for most of us, Spotify is all about streaming music, and it does an excellent job of fulfilling its core mission.

Whether you're an audiophile or a casual listener, there's no doubt you appreciate the app's many customization options. What you may not know is that you can adjust the app to optimize its sound quality, ensuring you experience every note and beat just as the artist intended and, most importantly, how you like it. Spotify offers listeners various settings to fine-tune sound quality, allowing you to tailor the playback to your preferences.