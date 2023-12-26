How To Get Spotify Premium (And Which Plan Is Best For You)

For its expansive catalog and many useful features that make it easy to discover new music, Spotify is one of the most widely used media-streaming platforms out there to date. When you first sign up for the service, you'll be granted free access to the entire Spotify audio library. However, there will be several limitations to certain features that may prompt you to splurge a little extra for a paid subscription.

While you should be able to listen to over 80 million songs and podcasts and play playlists and albums on shuffle on a free subscription, you won't be able to play songs in your preferred order or skip tracks too often. You won't be able to download music tracks for offline listening — but you should be able to download podcasts — or listen to songs in the highest quality available. If you're listening through the mobile app, you can only pick and play any track on select playlists and have access to your music while traveling internationally for up to two weeks. And perhaps the most annoying hindrance of all: you can't skip ads that regularly pop up in between tracks. To do all these things, you'd have to upgrade your free account to Spotify Premium.

Spotify Premium refers to the platform's slate of paid subscription plans that unlock all of the features listed above, for starters. There are many paid membership types to choose from, and depending on what you go for, you may get additional perks on top of what was previously outlined. If you're currently on Spotify Free and have been thinking of making the jump to a paid Spotify Premium membership, find out more about the different plan options so you can choose one that fits your requirements and current situation.