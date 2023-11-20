Here's How Spotify Wrapped Actually Works

The holidays are now upon us. 'Tis the season for family, twinkly lights, and, of course, gifts. One of the most anticipated presents for music lovers each year is the data treasure trove that is "Spotify Wrapped."

The platform is host to a massive library of music, podcasts, and videos. Users each year spend countless hours listening, and Spotify keeps tabs on everything from play count to genre preference to favorite artists. Wrapped, essentially, is a scorecard for a year's worth of music. It also curates aesthetically fun, social media-friendly graphics to share with a user's friends and network to compare statistics.

Spotify dropped its first-ever version of Wrapped back in 2015 as an earlier iteration called "Year in Music." But how does it work? It should come as no surprise that the folks behind Spotify have developed an algorithm that captures each subscribed user's data to produce the annual December cultural phenomenon we've come to anticipate and love: Wrapped.