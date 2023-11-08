Spotify Adds 200K Audiobooks To Premium, But That Doesn't Mean Unlimited Listening

U.S. Spotify Premium subscribers can now access over 200,000 audiobooks at no additional charge — there is a catch, however. Subscribers are only allotted 15 hours of audiobook listening per month, and Spotify claims that this is around enough time to finish two average-length audiobooks.

This strategy is notably different from the Audible plan included with Amazon Prime, which offers one entire audiobook — regardless of length — for free each month. On Spotify, if you hit your 15-hour limit and are still hungry for more, you can purchase 10 hours of additional listening time for $10.99. Of course, you can still buy the book outright to bypass the listening restriction.

These newly included audiobooks are marked on Spotify as "Included in Premium." Spotify claims that over 70% of best-selling titles are among the included audiobooks. This includes Britney Spears' "The Woman in Me," Emily Brontë's "Wuthering Heights," and Paulo Coelho's "The Alchemist," among other titles.

This rollout comes just weeks after the service was implemented in the U.K. and Australia. In its announcement, Spotify did not comment on if or when this Premium feature will make its way to other regions.