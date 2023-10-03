Spotify Premium Is Getting Audiobooks, But Don't Expect Unlimited Streaming

Spotify is once again betting on the charm of audiobooks as it aims to outpace the likes of Apple and Amazon. The company has today announced that Spotify Premium subscribers will be able to enjoy 15 hours of free audiobook listening each month. The company says it is making available a selection of over 150,000 audiobooks to its paying customers, of which there are more than 200 million across the globe.

But it's not going to be a free lunch. Only books labeled "Included in Premium" will be available for free listening — and if you exhaust the monthly listening quota but desperately want to finish an ongoing audiobook before your next billing cycle, you will have to buy an additional 10 hours of listening priced at $10.99. That's the same amount as an individual Spotify Premium subscription.

The audiobook perk has started going live for folks in Australia and New Zealand, and it will make its way to the U.S. market in the coming months. Spotify will also offer the ability to download audiobooks for offline listening, as long as the runtime falls within the assigned listening quota for that month. Of course, if you end up liking a title, you can always purchase it from Spotify's audiobook storefront instead, bypassing the streaming cap altogether.