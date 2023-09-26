How To Use Spotify's New Jam Feature (And Where To Find It)

Once a Jam session has been initiated and friends have joined in, anyone can start manually adding songs to the queue. Tracks can be re-ordered by dragging the hamburger icon next to the song title up or down the list.

All users in the session will also have the ability to invite other collaborators and use the "Add songs" feature, which will generate a compilation of tracks entitled "Group recommendations" based on every group member's musical tastes and songs they've manually added thus far, plus a list of songs you've liked that you can get to by swiping left.

Jam Kotenko/SlashGear

As a Spotify Jam host, you have overall creative control over the playlist. You can remove participants from the session by tapping on the profile photo icon of the Jam and choosing which users to boot. You can also enable or disable a setting that lets other group members change what song is currently playing.

If you opt for the latter, session guests will not be able to change the track order or remove songs from the list. They can, however, still add songs to the queue. Furthermore, as the Jam's host, you can select which of your connected devices to play the songs from, as well as when to end the session. Meanwhile, other participants can leave the session at any time.

Jam Kotenko/SlashGear

Based on testing, only the host's listening history will be affected by the tracks playing through the Jam session, regardless of who added what song. For now, Spotify's Jam feature is only available through mobile, so you won't be able to initiate a session through the desktop platform. If you don't see the option to start one, you might need to update your app.