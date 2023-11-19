How To Add Any Downloaded Song To Your Spotify Library

While streaming services like Spotify have changed the way we consume music forever, it has also created a complicated environment for artists to earn from their music. One of the earliest signs of things going wrong for Spoity was when it pulled thousands of songs from its library due to royalty issues in 2015.

Despite going public with a $29.5 billion valuation in 2018, the streaming app has continued to receive criticism for unfair compensation. In 2020, Vice reported how the Union of Musicians and Allied Workers launched a campaign called "Justice at Spotify," which advocates for radical changes in its compensation framework. A year later, The New York Times also shared how more than 150 British artists, such as Paul McCartney, Kate Bush, and Sting, signed a letter asking for reforms in the streaming economy.

Because of this, it's likely that some of your favorite up-and-coming artists without massive labels may not be available on Spotify forever. Thankfully, there's another way for you to support them directly and still be able to listen to their music via the Spotify app. Once you purchase an artist's music from their websites or other trustworthy sites, you can add their songs through local files to your Spotify library. Here's how.