12 Trustworthy Sites To Download Free Music Legally

Collecting and curating a personal library of tunes is a musical rite of passage, but the ways in which people access music have changed over time. A few decades back, kids called their local radio station to make a request, popped in cassette tapes, and listened live with their finger on the record button. Later, CD burners and music-ripping software meant you could share and copy physical music for personal use.

Music began its shift from physical media to digital files with the arrival of the internet, and peer-to-peer sharing peaked with services like Napster, Morpheus, and LimeWire. These days, music ownership has mostly given way to streaming services and monthly subscriptions.

Along the way, we've had a wide selection of ways to download music, some of them legitimate and many of them legally nebulous. The situation today hasn't improved all that much; it can be tough to know where to find music reliably and safely when searching online. If you're looking for places to add to your music collection without running afoul of the law, here are 12 trustworthy sites, presented in no particular order.