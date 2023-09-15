Whatever Happened To Napster?

Long before secure subscription-based streaming apps like Spotify or iTunes, the way to get your favorite songs on your computer was easy, but it wasn't exactly legal. Napster was software with an easy-to-understand interface where you could simply search for an artist or song and it would give you results from all the other people who had that song on the peer-to-peer network. From there you could start the download and search for more music. Most people in that era had dial-up Internet, so those downloads could take a long time, but it was still the easiest way to get music.

Napster was originally founded by Sean Parker and Shawn Hanning in 1999 to be a way to share music files (MP3s) using peer-to-peer software. But it didn't take long before artists and record labels got justifiably mad that people downloaded their copyrighted work for free. After several lawsuits, Napster was forced to shut down after just two years in the wild.

While there is a subscription-based service called Napster today, it's a far cry from what it was a couple of decades ago.