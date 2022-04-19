How Spotify's Algorithm Knows Your Music Taste So Well

Why do people love Spotify so much? A lot of the loyalty to the streaming app comes from its dynamic personalization. Spotify goes beyond providing a platform to listen to the songs and podcasts that you like. It learns from your habits so it can present suggestions to expand your listening palate. This results in an entirely new experience in which users are exposed to content they might have never come across otherwise.

Playlists like Discover Weekly, Daily Mix, and the regular round-ups are inspired by Spotify's algorithm system, which is dedicated to creating an amazing, personalized experience for every single user. Instead of general user ratings, Spotify focuses on smaller groupings that provide more specific insight, software engineer Sophia Ciocca explained in a post on Medium. What are people with similar tastes listening to? What are people saying about the songs you like? What songs are similar in terms of composition?

This artificial intelligence is why the app knows your taste so well. However, there's a lot more to the process.