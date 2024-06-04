How To Change Your Ticketmaster Password (And Why You Should)

In case you haven't heard, popular event ticket platform Ticketmaster recently suffered a data breach that exposed over 500 million customers' personal information. According to a federal filing submitted by Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. — Ticketmaster's umbrella company — to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, they "identified unauthorized activity within a third-party cloud database environment containing company data" on May, 20, 2024. It also stated that a criminal threat actor put up stolen user data on the dark web for the purposes of selling it.

While the filing does not mention who the criminal threat actor is in this particular data breach, a hacker group called ShinyHunters is widely believed to have been behind the attack. According to the New York Times, the group's previous victims include a myriad of companies, including Microsoft and AT&T.

Even though Live Nation's filing states that the company doesn't believe the breach would have any material impact on Ticketmaster's overall user experience, if you are a Ticketmaster customer, it's normal to feel paranoid about the safety of your personal information as well as any purchases you've made recently. To cover your bases, you may want to change your password to the platform as soon as possible.