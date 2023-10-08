5 Commonly Hacked Passwords You Need To Stop Using

Passwords are an incredibly important tool in keeping our various personal and professional accounts safe. The problem is, they aren't exactly impossible to crack — and not just because of outside forces.

There are loads of ways someone might try to hack your accounts, from large scale attacks on company servers to social engineering tricks. But in some cases they don't even have to go that far. Sometimes they can just guess your password. More specifically, attackers can (often easily) guess a password when it's one that's known to be commonly used. New research from SPECOPS confirms several passwords that are at high risk.

If any of your passwords are common enough, someone with the right list could gain access to your accounts within seconds. The simple solution is to simply not use a common password, obviously, but what passwords are actually common enough that someone could simply guess them? Despite what the seminal 1995 film "Hackers" would have you believe, the answer isn't "love, sex, secret," or "god." Though you should probably not use any of those, either. Though the movie does still factor into the actual passwords you need to stop using, oddly enough.