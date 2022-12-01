LastPass Security Breach Exposed Some Customer Data, But Details Are Still Slim

Popular password managing tool LastPass has had an eventful past few years. The company — which has been under the ownership of LogMeIn (which itself transitioned to GoTo) since 2015 — was in the news earlier this year following reports of a major security incident, according to PCMag. In early August, the company detected "unusual activity" within its development environment, following which they set out on an internal investigation. While LastPass stopped short of detailing what exactly this unusual activity constituted and what the investigation results were, the incident prompted the company to issue a lengthy blog post.

The blog post claimed no evidence of customer data or password data breach due to the incident. However, LastPass' reluctance to divulge what exactly happened was a cause of concern to many. To reassure LastPass users, the company also published a small FAQ section within the blog post that addressed most users' concerns about the incident.

In September 2022, LastPass made a follow-up blog post as an update and claimed that the August incident was the handiwork of a "threat actor" who was able to access the company's Development environment. However, they were prevented from accessing any customer-centric data, and had no access to LastPass' encrypted password vaults. The blog post ended with a promise that the company would deploy additional security measures to prevent such incidents in the future.

Two months later, on November 30, 2022, LastPass published a new blog post detailing a fresh security event that is loosely connected to the August 2022 event.