How To Use Wallet & Apple Pay On Your Apple Watch

Newer versions of the Apple Watch have all sorts of tips and tricks that owners should know about, but arguably one of the most useful features has been part of the device since the very beginning. Indeed, every single model of the Apple Watch supports integration with Apple Wallet and Apple Pay, allowing owners to use their wrist-bound accessory to make transactions with the click of a few buttons while they're out and about.

Setting up the Wallet and Apple Pay features of the Apple Watch gives users an easy and quick way to purchase items without ever needing to reach for their physical wallet or credit card. With that in mind, some users may want to learn more about how to set up this feature and how to activate it once it's ready. Fortunately, there are multiple ways to get Apple Watch's payment functions up and running depending on how the user prefers to go about it, and using the feature once it's available is quite intuitive.