3 Things To Look Out For If Your Apple Watch Is Not Charging

When it first launched in 2015, the Apple Watch quickly became a crowd favorite for people who love wearables, especially those already invested in the Apple Ecosystem. Through the years, the Apple Watch has evolved to have more advanced features, including improved battery life. For example, the first-generation Apple Watch only promised up to 18 hours of battery life per overnight charge. On the other hand, some of its latest models, such as the Apple Watch Ultra 2, can last as long as 72 hours in low-power mode.

However, while the Apple Watch battery can hold its own against other smartwatches, it can still have problems. Once it stops charging or the red lightning bolt icon shows up, you know that something is up. According to Apple, the red lightning bolt icon can mean anything from entering low battery mode to problems with the charging cable. Although there is no official expected battery life span, Apple does share that its Watch batteries are designed to retain up to 80% of their original capacity for only up to 1000 complete charge cycles. While its actual battery lifespan will depend on how well you've taken care of your Apple Watch, some users have claimed their batteries begin to fail after two years of use in the Apple Community forums.

So if your Apple Watch isn't charging, don't worry. Here are some issues to look for and how to fix them.