Here's How Much It Costs To Replace An Apple Watch Battery

Modern smartwatches are mini smartphones users can wear on their wrists. Over the past few years, these devices have increased in popularity primarily owing to the long list of features that have made it to these powerful little machines. Most smartwatches of today let users monitor their vital stats, keep track of their workout regimen, and have even helped save lives. While it faces competition from other players in the segment, the Apple Watch has been one of the most popular smartwatch lineups ever since the company released the first-generation Apple Watch back in 2015.

With Apple announcing new Watch models almost every year since then, a sizable number of people continue to use older Apple Watch models. Given that these watches are hi-tech devices that feature smartphone-like components — including high-res displays, a polished operating system, and powerful processors — they also suffer from the same issues as smartphones.

As these smartwatches get older, they slow down, face software issues, and the battery life is severely degraded in some cases. Since most Apple Watch owners paid a reasonably significant amount of money to buy these devices, replacing an old Apple Watch with a new one is not always advisable simply because of a battery-related issue. What options are available for an Apple Watch owner if the only issue with the device is poor battery life? Well, except for trying to replace it themselves, users can contact Apple directly.