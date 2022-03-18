Apple Watch Credited For Saving Elderly Woman's Life

Over the years, Apple has added several life-saving features to the Apple Watch that have, time and again, proven their worth. Apart from the ECG feature that the Apple Watch has had for several years now, newer editions of the watch use several sensors to detect an untoward event. When correctly set up, data from these sensors can trigger messages to emergency services to alert them of medical emergencies. Apart from describing the nature of the emergency, Apple Watch also sends them their exact location — all of which help them reach the patient as soon as they possibly can.

And this is exactly what transpired on March 3, 2022, when the Apple watch worn by an elderly woman from Saint Petersburg, Florida, detected that she had taken a fall and immediately alerted emergency services. After the woman was hospitalized, an examination revealed a cancerous growth in her lungs. She is now seeking treatment for the same.

Even though 71-year-old Raylene Hackenwerth doesn't recall what happened right before the fall, she now considers herself lucky she was wearing an Apple Watch when she fell. According to WFTS, she is also thankful to the gadget for indirectly detecting the cancerous growth, which would have otherwise remained under the radar. While the circumstances that led to Ms. Hackenwerth's fall are unclear, what we do know is that on March 3, her son Jason Hackenwerth received a text message from Raylene's Apple Watch saying that it had detected a fall.