Here's How To Factory Reset Your Apple Watch

Apple's products are expensive, but they also have excellent resale value. If you're looking to sell your older Apple Watch in order to help offset the cost of the latest and greatest Apple Watch Series 8, you'll need to factory reset it — which, in this case, is an easy way to say that you'll need to unpair it from your iPhone, then erase the data on the device. It's important to do both of these things if you plan to give the watch away or trade it in with a retailer as well.

If you don't properly erase the Apple Watch, whoever is on the receiving end of it will potentially be able to see some of your sensitive data, including photos and messages. As well, the smartwatch will be linked to your Apple ID, which could be a problem for both you and the recipient. Whoever receives the Apple Watch next wouldn't be able to add the product to their Apple account due to the pesky Activation Lock security feature.

If that person paid you money for the smartwatch, they'd be pretty unhappy about this turn of events, and would be forced to get back into contact with you to ask for the lock to be removed. Keep in mind that if you've found yourself on the opposite end of this equation and you're stuck with an Apple Watch that has an Activation Lock, you won't be able to get rid of it by factory resetting the device. You should instead attempt to contact its previous owner.