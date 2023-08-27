How To Clean Your Apple Watch

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Apple Watch sure helps us meet our health goals, but there's one thing that you can do to keep it fit, i.e., clean it. Yes, even the Apple Watch requires a thorough cleaning every once in a while.

Think about it. You wear the device every single day, carrying it wherever you go, like the gym, a sports event, or even as a regular timepiece to your college or work. In due course, the device is bound to pick on fingerprints, dirt, dust, and moisture.

Yes, your Apple Watch is quite durable, but the build-up of tiny particles can affect the sensors' accuracy, the functionality of the speakers/microphone, or the visibility of the screen. A dirty Apple watch or strap can cause skin irritation or itching as it might contain allergens or increase the friction between the watch and your skin. Hence, cleaning your Apple Watch becomes crucial just like you clean any other gadget (you should start doing that if you aren't already).

Fortunately, cleaning your Apple Watch is easy and requires no special tools. You only need a nonabrasive, lint-free cloth, such as a microfibre or lens cloth. In case you don't have one, you can get a couple for a few dollars online. A pair of cotton swabs is optional, but it could come in handy while removing dirt from the crevices in the watch.