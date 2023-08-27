How To Clean Your Apple Watch
Apple Watch sure helps us meet our health goals, but there's one thing that you can do to keep it fit, i.e., clean it. Yes, even the Apple Watch requires a thorough cleaning every once in a while.
Think about it. You wear the device every single day, carrying it wherever you go, like the gym, a sports event, or even as a regular timepiece to your college or work. In due course, the device is bound to pick on fingerprints, dirt, dust, and moisture.
Yes, your Apple Watch is quite durable, but the build-up of tiny particles can affect the sensors' accuracy, the functionality of the speakers/microphone, or the visibility of the screen. A dirty Apple watch or strap can cause skin irritation or itching as it might contain allergens or increase the friction between the watch and your skin. Hence, cleaning your Apple Watch becomes crucial just like you clean any other gadget (you should start doing that if you aren't already).
Fortunately, cleaning your Apple Watch is easy and requires no special tools. You only need a nonabrasive, lint-free cloth, such as a microfibre or lens cloth. In case you don't have one, you can get a couple for a few dollars online. A pair of cotton swabs is optional, but it could come in handy while removing dirt from the crevices in the watch.
Take apart your Apple Watch and clean the chassis first
First, turn off your Apple Watch. If it is plugged in, remove the watch from the charger. Take off the straps by pressing the buttons where a strap attaches to the device and any protective cases.
Now, gently wipe the device's screen, side frames, and bottom panel with the lint-free cloth. You might dampen the cloth in fresh water if need be. This should clean most of the surface unless your watch has stains or grime stuck in the deep corners.
To get rid of any stains, you can use a 70% isopropyl alcohol wipe or a 75% ethyl alcohol wipe. Apple also recommends using Clorox Disinfecting Wipes.
Now, inspect your watch for grime. If you see dirt or dust accumulations in the speaker or the microphone vents, use a cotton swab to get it out. If the debris doesn't come out, the company also advises holding the watch under "lightly running, warm, fresh water until it's clean."
To clean the Digital Crown on your Apple Watch, hold that part of the watch under lightly running, warm, fresh water and press it continuously so that anything stuck between the Digital Crown and the housing flows away.
Don't use soaps, detergents, compressed air, or other cleaning products on your Apple Watch. Finally, dry the device using another piece of microfibre or lens cloth.
Clean the watch bands
Now that you've cleaned the chassis, we'll focus on the straps. While you can use the steps mentioned above to clean any Apple Watch, how you clean the bands depends on the material.
If you have an Apple-branded leather brand, wipe the leather portions with a nonabrasive, lint-free cloth. Ensure that you move your hand with the grain. You might dip the cloth in fresh water to clean any light stains. However, that's what you can do with a leather band.
You can use a damp microfibre cloth for all other bands, such as the Solo Loop (silicone), Braided Solo Loop (polyester), Sport Band (fluoroelastomer rubber), Ocean Band (stretchable elastomer), and more. You can also use "mild hypoallergenic hand soaps" for washing such bands. Don't forget to leave the band to dry before reattaching it to the watch. For third-party Apple Watch bands, refer to the cleaning instructions provided by the manufacturer.
If you have a stainless steel watch strap, take a bowl with warm soapy water and dip the strap in it. Take it after about 20 seconds, scrub away the stains with a soft-bristled brush, and wash under clean running water.
Before reassembling your Apple Watch, clean the inner surface of the protective casing, especially the microphone and speaker vents, if you have one.