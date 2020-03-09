Apple reveals best way to clean your iPhone: Clorox yes, bleach no

Apple just made a rather significant edit to its official list of best practices for cleaning hardware like iPhone, Mac, and iPad. A brand new section was added this morning to Apple’s full guide. This new section centered on disinfectant, and name-checked “Clorox Disinfecting Wipes” specifically.

According to Apple’s guidance, “Using a 70 percent isopropyl alcohol wipe or Clorox Disinfecting Wipes, you may gently wipe the hard, nonporous surfaces of your Apple product, such as the display, keyboard, or other exterior surfaces.” The guide makes specific note of bleach, too – don’t you DARE use bleach on your iPhone.

Remember that time an iOS 7 waterproof hoax went viral?

Whenever there’s a note like this, where a product is mentioned specifically, it’s almost certainly there because Apple’s had to deal with people that’ve used bleach on their iPhone, then complained that their iPhone malfunctioned. It’d take a few times, too, they wouldn’t likely make a note like this if more than one person hand’t come to the Genius Bar to see why their bleached iPhone wouldn’t turn on.

“Don’t use bleach. Avoid getting moisture in any opening, and don’t submerge your Apple product in any cleaning agents. Don’t use on fabric or leather surfaces.” The rest of Apple’s tips for cleaning Apple products are not brand new this week, but remain good advice nontheless.

– Use only a soft, lint-free cloth. Avoid abrasive cloths, towels, paper towels, or similar items.

– Avoid excessive wiping, which might cause damage.

– Unplug all external power sources, devices, and cables.

– Keep liquids away from the product, unless otherwise noted for specific products.

– Don’t get moisture into any openings.

– Don’t use aerosol sprays, bleaches, or abrasives.

– Don’t spray cleaners directly onto the item.

That goes for all Apple products – and any other gadgets you might want to clean around the house, while we’re at it. Don’t get extra wild trying to make sure you don’t get COVID-19 (aka novel coronavirus) by bleaching your entire collection of mobile devices. Bleach won’t do what you want – it’ll wreck everything.

