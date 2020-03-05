The EPA says these cleaning products kill coronavirus

The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) has released an official list of cleaning products that can be used to kill off the novel coronavirus that causes COVID-19. The information is particularly useful for healthcare facilities and businesses, but it also informs the average person of what they need to use in order to disinfect their home or vehicle if either has been exposed to the virus.

The ongoing coronavirus outbreak has resulted in a number of containment efforts, which include isolating patients away from others, asking people with mild (or suspected) cases to self-isolate in their homes, and the generous use of disinfectants to help prevent the spread of the virus in public places. Until now, however, there haven’t been any disinfectants that were officially confirmed to kill the virus; that changed this week.

The EPA has published a long list [PDF] of cleaning products that can be used to kill the novel coronavirus, including many that are readily available to consumers. Fortunately, the agency explains that this virus is ‘enveloped,’ meaning it is very easy to kill with the right chemical.

The list includes many well-known disinfectants, including things like Clorox Toilet Bowl Cleaner with Bleach, Multi-Surface Cleaner with Bleach, and multiple different Germicidal products. Different disinfectant wipes are also effective against the virus, including Clorox Healthcare VersaSure Wipes, Lonza Disinfectant Wipes, and Oxivir 1 Wipes.

The EPA notes on its website that consumers should be sure to follow the instructions on the product’s label, including the specific duration the product should be applied. If a different brand is used, consumers should note that the specific quantities and durations needed may vary based on this like how diluted the product may be.