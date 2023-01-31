How To Force Reset An Apple Watch If It's Not Responding

If the Watch isn't responding or the UI is frozen, consider force restarting it before resetting it. Press and hold the side button and the Digital Crown simultaneously until the Apple logo appears — it should take around 10 seconds (via Apple).

If restarting the Apple Watch doesn't fix the issue, continue reading to reset your Watch.

To reset without an iPhone:

1. Long-press the side button until the power menu appears.

2. Long-press the Digital Crown and wait for "Erase all content and settings" to pop up.

3. Tap Reset twice.

4. Wait for the reset to finish.

You can also reset the Watch using your iPhone.

The iPhone must be paired with the Apple Watch to work. Either bring the Apple Watch closer to the iPhone or tap Pair New Watch in the Apple Watch app. Follow on-screen instructions to finish pairing (via Apple).

1. With the Apple Watch paired, open the Apple Watch app on your iPhone.

2. Tap My Watch > General > Erase Apple Watch Content and Settings.

3. You'll be asked to enter your Apple ID credentials to confirm the reset.

Doing so also unpairs the Apple Watch from your iPhone and removes the Activation Lock on the Watch.