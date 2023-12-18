Who Has The Best Battery? Google, Samsung, And Apple's Smartwatch Showdown

If you are a fan of smartwatches, you know that they bring a lot of utility to your wrist and help you not to use your phone so much. Quick tasks like starting an app, summoning your assistant, and checking notifications are easier. Plus, you can load up your watch with complications to make information glanceable. But all that utility comes at a cost, namely in the battery life. Watches like the Withings Scanwatch and the Garmin Venu 3 can accomplish some of what other smartwatches can, but they also have the best battery life in the game. But they can't match the subjects of our test — the Apple Wath Series 9, the Samsung Watch 6, and the Pixel Watch 2 — when it comes to functionality.

We independently reviewed two of those three (and reviewed the Watch 6 Classic rather than the Watch 6), but we wanted to see how each would fare against each other in arguably the most important aspect of a smartwatch. Computing power and glanceable information is great, but if you can't get through a day or a weekend off the charger, maybe it's not so great.

Of course, if you're using an iPhone, you won't want to use a WearOS watch, and if you're using an Android phone, you can't use an Apple Watch. However, we still felt it was important to know where these watches stood with respect to each other.