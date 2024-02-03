What Does The Red Lightning Bolt Mean On Apple Watch?
The Apple Watch has quite a few features that can help you stay in shape, manage hectic schedules, and sleep tracker apps for healthier habits. This smartwatch is more of a robust personal assistant than just an electronic device. However, even savvy users may need help understanding some icons on their Apple device, and in most cases, it's better not to leave them a mystery.
If you have an Apple Watch with watchOS 9 or up, you might notice a small Red Lighting Bolt in the upper left-hand corner of the display. According to Apple, a Red Lightning bolt could indicate you need to charge the device, your charging cable is not working, or you've activated Low Power Mode.
While you may have great charging habits, it only takes one misstep, and you're looking at the charging cable icon or, worse, a blank screen on your Apple Watch. If you see either of these on your smartwatch, it can take upwards of a half-hour tethered to the USB-C cable or magnetic charger before the device will function normally.
Why this icon is useful
The Red Lightning Bolt isn't just a recharge reminder; it could also indicate an issue with your charger cable. If the cable is awkwardly crimped or bent or your pet decides to chew on it, your device's battery doesn't get the electric juice it desperately needs. Swap out the cable for a new one if you notice the Apple Watch isn't fully powered up after being plugged in for an extended period.
If you've ruled out a charging issue, the Red Lighting Bolt icon could also mean your Apple Watch has a feature called Low Power Mode enabled. This feature allows you to help preserve battery life by limiting everything but the time from being displayed.
Here are steps to disable Power Low Mode per Apple:
1. Scroll down and select the gear icon to navigate to the settings menu.
2. Select the Battery option.
3. Underneath Battery Health is an option to turn Low Power Mode on/off.
It's charging, but the Red Lighting Bolt is still displayed
So, you noticed the Red Lightning Bolt icon (with Low Power Mode disabled) and then connected the Apple Watch to either a USB-C cable or magnetic charger, but the icon is still displayed. Look closely, and there should be a red circle around the lightning bolt icon that's also red. There is no need to worry; this indicates that the Apple Watch is charging. In fact, this is a great way to verify whether your charging method is working correctly.
If, after plugging in the Apple Watch, you still only see the red bolt and not also a red circle, the device isn't getting powered. If you're not utilizing first-party Apple accessories, try the cable Apple included with the Apple Watch. Also, ensure that the connections such as USB-C, USB to Power Adaptor, and plug are firmly seated for a good connection. Remember that many products come shipped with clear plastic film, including magnetic charger products, which can interfere with a proper connection if not removed.