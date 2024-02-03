What Does The Red Lightning Bolt Mean On Apple Watch?

The Apple Watch has quite a few features that can help you stay in shape, manage hectic schedules, and sleep tracker apps for healthier habits. This smartwatch is more of a robust personal assistant than just an electronic device. However, even savvy users may need help understanding some icons on their Apple device, and in most cases, it's better not to leave them a mystery.

If you have an Apple Watch with watchOS 9 or up, you might notice a small Red Lighting Bolt in the upper left-hand corner of the display. According to Apple, a Red Lightning bolt could indicate you need to charge the device, your charging cable is not working, or you've activated Low Power Mode.

While you may have great charging habits, it only takes one misstep, and you're looking at the charging cable icon or, worse, a blank screen on your Apple Watch. If you see either of these on your smartwatch, it can take upwards of a half-hour tethered to the USB-C cable or magnetic charger before the device will function normally.