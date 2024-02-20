Apple Cash Virtual Card Numbers Explained (And How To Use Them)

The idea behind Apple Cash's virtual card number is quite simple. When you want to perform a transaction, the app generates a unique card number for you. This card number is only viable for a very limited amount of time, so even if a bad actor manages to steal it, they probably won't be able to use it and access your funds before it expires. You can use Apple Cash to generate a new number whenever you feel like it. Virtual card numbers, like the one Apple is rolling out, are one of the most secure ways to shop and are particularly useful to people who are concerned about credit or debit card fraud.

If this feature sounds familiar, that's because it is. Numerous apps and services have had it for a while now, including the Apple Card. As far as downsides go, though, there are one or two. While it is a more secure way to shop, saving the card number to a phone or browser isn't really an option. You'll have to type a new one in every time. While this isn't a problem on devices that can just use Apple Cash, it could be a pain if your daily driver doesn't have that option. It does automatically work with Safari, so if that's your browser of choice, then you don't have to worry about one of the card's main negatives.

As for day-to-day use, you should generate a new card number as often as you feel comfortable and proceed to use that card number when shopping online. This could be every transaction, if you want to be extra-safe, or once every so often if you aren't as worried.