How To Avoid Online Credit Card Skimming Scams

About 80% of the American population shops online. That's more than 263 million consumers — and this number is projected to increase by 31.2 million by 2025 (via Statista). E-commerce is popular because it's convenient, but cybercrime is its unintended consequence. A 2020 report by the FBI's Internet Crime Complaint Center (IC3) shows that US citizens lost over $1.8b to online skimming and related crimes that year. Shady characters continue to devise crafty ways to lift or scrape unsuspecting victims' credit card information and steal money from the connected accounts.

Credit card fraud schemes vary — sometimes fraudsters create lookalike websites and phish credit card information from the checkout page, and of course, you won't actually receive the items you paid for. Other times, they may send you text messages or emails claiming you're eligible for a refund for an item or service you never purchased, then request your credit card information so they can "credit" you.

According to research by Motley Fool's The Ascent, about 35% of American consumers have been victims of credit card fraudsters. The likelihood of falling for these schemes increases the older you get, so we'll share a few steps to help you avoid becoming part of the statistic. But first, we need to cover the basics.