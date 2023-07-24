How To Create A New Apple ID (And Why You Might Need To)

If you own an Apple product, you likely are able to use it because of an Apple ID. Not unlike most services and platforms in use today, Apple ID is the account that allows your devices to be connected to each other via iCloud. It also helps users customize their user experience through app and entertainment downloads, as well as store personal data.

However, this might be a bit daunting if you are a first-time Apple user. After all, the Apple ID essentially helps your phone or computer operate outside of its basic functions. You might also find yourself needing to make a new Apple ID – maybe it is attached to an email you don't use anymore, or your previous account became compromised for some reason.

If you believe your iCloud or Apple ID account to be compromised, it is crucial to make a new Apple ID as soon as possible. That being said, this guide isn't just for experienced Apple users needing to know how to make a new ID. It is also for those getting an Apple product for the first time, as well as those just needing a fresh start.