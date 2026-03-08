5 Places Where Smart Glasses Like Meta Ray-Bans Should Never, Ever Be Worn

The first time with full-on VR tech really does feel revolutionary. The thing about this kind of technology, though, is that it can be rather unwieldy, with headsets, special haptic gloves, and other potential accessories. Smart glasses, such as Meta Ray-Bans, are a very different sort of technological advancement. With these, the accessibility of powerful AI tools becomes literally hands-free, and that's very exciting.

Paired with it, though, are significant security and privacy concerns. The recording capabilities of these devices are subtle and sophisticated too, and whether in active use or not, this functionality is always there. Recently, the U.S. Air Force banned this popular new tech primarily for this reason, and the potential for a high-security operation to be compromised is easy to imagine. This isn't to say, of course, that usage of such glasses is wrong in and of itself. On the contrary, they are perhaps one of the most significant developments in productivity and entertainment yet, in the way they present information and provide functionality for users.

Some of the dangers of smart glasses, however, emerge without any ill intent on the user's part, or even without their knowledge. As a result, their use is heavily restricted, if not outright forbidden, in many places. It's a developing technology, and the response to it is ever-adapting too. Let's take a look at some prominent places, scenarios, and events to which your smart glasses really probably shouldn't be brought along.