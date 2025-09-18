Meta's New AI Glasses Look Great, But There's A Smart Reason Not To Buy Them

Meta has a new pair of smartglasses to offer, and this time around, the company is eyeing the true face of personal computing. It's quite literally a monocular display on your face. The latest from Meta is the Ray-Ban Display, which puts a screen on the right lens. This display won't exactly break any pixel density records, but it's good enough to act as a viewfinder for clicking pictures and recording videos, texting, playing music on the go, checking sports scores, taking video calls, and visual map guidance.

On the more practical side, they will also serve AI-powered translations in real-time and use Meta AI to make sense of the world around you. Of course, it's deeply baked into the Meta communication trinity of WhatsApp, Messenger, and Instagram, so you can engage socially to your heart's content. Meta is essentially trying to accomplish what Google Glass couldn't, and with Ray-Ban styling on its side.

Another massive perk is the way you control them. Instead of talking to the onboard mic, or fumbling with the on-temple touch controls, Meta is bundling an EMG wristband that comes with the $799 package. Called the Neural Band, it relies on hand gestures, specifically the thumb and index finger. Think of them as the gestures that are already available on the Apple Watch, but more advanced and accurate. Overall, the idea is pretty appealing, and pundits have already started calling it the future of personal computing and the natural evolution of phones.