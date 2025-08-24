5 Reasons To Avoid Giving Online AI Tools Your Personal Information

Sharing personal information with AI tools is dangerous, but not just because hackers could gain access to your credentials during a data leak. Users upload pictures of themselves to AI photo editing services all the time — to enhance the shot, anime-fy their profile picture, or even create a brand new image — all without employing the services of a professional.

While it might be convenient or even fun, this trend has exposed users to a whole new world of identity theft risks with the rise of deepfakes. Deepfakes are altered images or videos that display a subject saying or doing something they never did, and they are already advanced enough to fool casual observers. This technology makes it much easier, with the right sort of data, to commit imposter fraud, extortion, and other crimes that could tarnish a victim's public image.

Although records of deepfakes stemming directly from personally identifiable information are few and far between, their ability to conjure convincing images and voices poses a very real threat. Yet, those machines need plenty of sound and picture data to generate new media about a subject. For most of us who don't have an especially public online persona, this data is mainly going to come from leaked files.