5 Things You Should Never Share On Social Media

We live in the social media age and, for better or worse, most of us are active participants. As we post stories to Instagram about our daily lives, use AI tools to strengthen our LinkedIn profile, or engage in heated discussions with internet strangers on X, these platforms can begin to feel like an extension of who we are. But the more you use these apps, the more you risk sharing too much information, ultimately putting you or your family in danger.

It's easy to believe the people we've chatted with from our devices are truly friends and have our best interests at heart. We may forget that the internet is forever and how easily anything we post can be screenshotted and shared with people around the globe.

When we share too much about ourselves on social media, we draw a target on our backs, making ourselves vulnerable to all sorts of risks, such as identity theft, scams, and personal attacks. That doesn't mean you should delete all of your accounts and commit to leading a life without social media. Instead, you should try to find a balance and be mindful about what you share online. Here are some suggestions.